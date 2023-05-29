Plane makes emergency landing in West Jordan soccer field

WEST JORDAN, Utah — It was an eventful Memorial Day for the pilot of a small airplane that was forced to make an emergency landing in West Jordan.

The plane had taken off early Monday from South Valley Regional Airport when it experienced an engine issue. Unable to return to the airport, the pilot landed in a field at the West Jordan Soccer Complex to the south.

The pilot was able to execute the emergency landing and no one was injured in the incident, which came months after a similar landing in the same park in September.

On Sunday, another plane crashed in Washington County with the pilot also able to walk away from the crash site uninjured despite the aircraft crashing upside down.