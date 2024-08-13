Watch Now
Police searching for missing teen from South Salt Lake

Missing 14-year-old Leiya Johson
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police have issued an "Endangered Missing Advisory" for a teenager in the Salt Lake area.

Leiya Johson, age 14, was last seen leaving her mom's house in South Salt Lake around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

She was wearing a gray hoodie with "PEACE OUT" in white letters on the front, white shorts and beige Crocs. She was carrying a black bag.

She is 5'2", 90 pounds, and has long, black hair in a bun. 

Officials said she is considered endangered due to her age. 
Anyone who sees Leiya or has any information on her whereabouts should call police at 801-840-4000. 

    


    
        

          
