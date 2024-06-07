Popular H Mart opens first-ever Utah location

SALT LAKE CITY — After opening over 100 locations across the U.S, the state of Utah now has its very own H Mart.

Early Friday morning, the popular Korean American grocery store welcomed its first customers to its new building in West Jordan at 1442 West 9000 South, the site of the old K-Mart.

FOX 13 News

The Utah store is so new, it was not even listed on the company's website as of Friday. Despite not appearing "official" on the internet, the location was packed as shoppers searched for foods not often found in other markets.

H Mart began in Queens in 1982, and has since grown to become the largest Asian supermarket chain in America. Stores features an enormous selection of Asian foods as well as Western groceries.

Stores are known for their innovative food halls, with one expected to open in West Jordan in the next few months.

According to Columbia University, the H in H Mart stands for han ah reum, which translates in Korean to "one arm full of groceries.: