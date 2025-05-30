Potatoes, fossils, chalk and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

DAVIS COUNTY

Clearfield City Glow Party - This Saturday from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. the Center Street bridge will host a FREE event featuring mini golf, carnival games, snow cones, black light dance area and more. Follow the link for more information.

GARFIELD COUNTY

Wild Potato Festival - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Escalante City Park will host a FREE event featuring a potato cook-off competition, line dance, live music, and a quilting workshop. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Busker Fest - This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eccles Theatre will host a FREE event featuring free entertainment, live performances, and more! Headquarters, located on Regent Street between 100 and 200 South, will include an info booth, bank booth and medical tent. Follow the link for more information.

Juneteenth Black Family Reunion - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Jordan Park will host a free event featuring a children's business pitch competition, barbeque cook-off, live music, bounce houses and more! Follow the link for more information and to register for the free event.

Multicultural Ethnic Dance Festival - This Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Gateway Olympic Legacy Plaza will host a FREE event featuring live music, cultural dance performances and more! Follow the link for more information and to RSVP.

UTAH COUNTY

Pony Express Days - This Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Cory Wride Memorial Park will host a FREE event featuring rides, games, food vendors and more. Fireworks will begin at 10:00 p.m., follow the link for more information.

Utah Lake Festival - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Utah Lake State Park will host a FREE event featuring lake activities, live music, free fishing instructions, food trucks, rock climbing wall and more. Follow the link for more information.

WEBER COUNTY

Chalk Fest - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Dumke Arts Plaza will host a FREE event featuring chalk artists, local vendors, live entertainment and more. Follow the link for more information and to register as a chalk artist.