Potential Medicaid cuts 'too large, too severe' for Utah, experts believe

SALT LAKE CITY — Most people know someone enrolled in Medicaid, whether it’s themselves, a friend, or a family member. Now, everyone is waiting to see what lawmakers will decide as they weigh billions in cuts to the program which could threaten health coverage for over 300,000 people in Utah.

Juliana DeMay was on Medicaid for years after a traumatic brain injury back that changed her life in 2019.

“I’m stable now but I have other co-occurring conditions, I’m on maybe 13 or 14 prescription meds. Without Medicaid, really, my life would be over,” she said.

The possible Medicaid cuts could also affect Medicare beneficiaries like Juliana, who worries about prescription medication costs increasing, costs she says she can barely afford.

“One of my medications could cost me $680 out of pocket and that’s a medication I need once a month," DeMay explained. "And then my migraine medication that I take every other day is $500 a month.”

Matt Slonaker, executive director of the Utah Health Policy Project, supported Utah’s Medicaid Expansion Initiative when it passed eight years ago.

“The cuts are too large, too severe for any state,” he said Wednesday about potential cuts. “With a cut to a program that’s that severe, is there any way to just redesign the program so it can serve as many folks with the same benefits as it does currently? And the answer to that is simply no.”

Slonaker explored what the outcome could be if Utah sees cuts moving forward.

“For example, in the emergency departments, that’s oftentimes too late in the game and a very costly setting. And in the end, if that person is uninsured due to losing Medicaid, who’s going to bear the burden of that cost?” he asked.

What about families and kids?

“Another important thing to remember about Medicaid in the state of Utah is 50 percent of the program is coverage for children," Slonaker explained. "So, I have a hard time understanding how if these cuts come to pass, how we would protect access to coverage for children.”

DeMay understands how access to healthcare can make or break you.

“It makes me really worried for myself but more for my community," she said. "I know firsthand access to health care and access to medication has on your quality of life, provide for yourself, your family, your work, to be there for people you love.

“I’m really more scared for everyone at large.”