Bodies of 2 hikers who fell to their death recovered in Bryce Canyon

BRYCE CANYON, Utah — Two people died Monday after falling hundreds of feet near a popular visitor spot at Bryce Canyon National Park.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said the two victims — a man and a woman — fell off of Inspiration Point in the park Monday evening. The fall was estimated to be 400-600 feet.

There was a railing at the spot where the two victims fell, but officials say the pair climbed over it. They also said there was some snow, and the area was likely slippery.

The bodies of both victims were recovered. Their names have not been released.