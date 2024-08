FAIRFIELD, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is reporting a major power outage that is impacting more than 21,000 customers across Cedar Fort, Eagle Mountain, and Fairfield.

According to the utility company, the outage was first reported to them at 11:30 a.m. Friday morning. The company says that a damaged line is responsible for the outage.

Currently, crews are estimating have power back online for customers before 8:00 p.m. Friday night.