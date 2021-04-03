Pres. Biden, Gov. Cox call for flags at half-mast for Capitol attack victims

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered flags at state facilities to be flown at half-mast Friday-Tuesday to honor the victims of an attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Two Capitol Police officers were injured Friday afternoon when a man drove into them outside the building. One of them, Officer William "Billy" Evans, later died from his injuries.

The suspect, 25-year-old Noah Green of Indiana, was shot and killed.

Cox authorized the lowering of both the United States and Utah flags to half-staff, as requested in a proclamation from President Joe Biden.

The lowering of the flags is effective from Friday at sunset to Tuesday at sunset. Civilians and businesses are also encouraged to participate.

Biden's full proclamation:

"As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on Friday, April 2, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, April 6, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

"IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this second day of April, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.

"JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR."