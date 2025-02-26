Private jet? Utah friends get VIP experience on Southwest flight

SALT LAKE CITY — Airports are mostly filled with thousands of travelers at any given time, so when people take to the air, they expect a full flight. But that wasn't the case for Utah friends who experienced something extremely unusual these days.

When Natalie Wolfley and Savannah Sargent arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, they didn’t realize how lucky they were about to be.

“The guy was talking to us, and he was like, 'Oh, you guys have a chartered plane,' and we were like 'Ha ha, that’s so funny," said Sargent.

“Then he turned the screen around and showed us there’s 175 seats and then you see the number two. Like there’s two seats taken on the whole flight," Wolfley added.

Wolfley and Sargent were headed to Phoenix to celebrate Savannah’s bridal shower, so their personal Southwest flight was like an early wedding present.

“We were just giddy, like so excited," said Wolfley. "We were like we’re VIP. This is our plane."

While literally on Cloud Nine, the two posted their experience to social media, and as of Tuesday, their TikTok video has racked up more than 1.5 million views.

“And within like an hour, I just saw the views going up, like this is a big deal, this is not normal,” Wolfley explained.

While the flight had them soaring high all weekend, Wolfley and Sargent couldn’t say the same about their flight back.

“Oh my gosh! I had a middle seat!," said Wolfley. "I was like, 'Wow, this is such a change."