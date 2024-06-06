Provo bride-to-be flies off truck while trying to hold down mattress

PROVO, Utah — The wedding of Utah bride- and groom-to-be Alex and Lydia Kessinger didn't exactly play out like they dreamed, but it was certainly memorable, and isn't that all anyone can ask?

Back on April 27, just a day before their wedding, the couple was transporting a king-size mattress to their new home, although the process they chose wasn't too smart. To keep the mattress from flying off the truck, it was decided that Lydia would lay on top of it as they drove through Provo at 50 miles per hour.

The inevitable eventually occurred when the couple hit State Street and the mattress launched from the back with Lydia on top. Both the mattress and the soon-to-be bride landed in the middle of the road, with Lydia able to get out of the way of oncoming track despite suffering severe road rash.

Kessinger Family



Although banged-up, scraped and bruised, as well having her two front teeth knocked out, Lydia was still a go for the wedding the next day.

Kessinger Family

While the couple certainly has a memorable story to share with family and friends, they're stepping forward to warn others about properly and safely securing items to vehicles.

Kessinger Family

Since Thursday is National Secure Your Load Day, the Utah Department of Public Safety and Highway Safety Office are offering up some sobering statistics that show UHP troopers respond to more than 70 calls per day on road debris alone.

During the five year period between 2019-2024, the state saw 16 fatalities connected to unsecured load-related crashes.

Officials says drivers moving objects on the road should do the following:

