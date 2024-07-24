Provo soldier killed while on duty by suspected DUI driver

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A soldier from Provo was killed Monday after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while working as a gate guard at Fort Wainwright in Alaska.

Pfc. Arturo Alejandro Gomez was at his post at approximately 5 p.m. when a woman reportedly drove through ditches and over medians near the base at a high rate of speed, according to the Fairbanks Police Department.

The driver, Brianna Raquel Lapp, 31, allegedly struck two vehicles and a sign before driving through a fence and striking Gomez. Witnesses told police that Gomez had attempted to run to avoid being struck.

When police arrived, they found several soldiers pointing their rifles at Lapp's Toyota 4Runner, while the 29-year-old Gomez was on the ground behind the SUV where he was pronounced dead.

An officer reported that Lapp had "poor mobility, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol." A breath sample given by Lapp measured .299 Blood Alcohol Content, over three times the legal limit.

"The defendant stated she did not remember hitting anyone," the police report said.

Lapp was arrested and charged with Murder, Manslaughter and DUI.

Gomez joined the Army in July 2023 and was an infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division.

"The death of this soldier was senseless and preventable,” stated Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee, “I find it incredibly tragic that this young man who joined the military service was senselessly run down right here in the country that he signed up to protect. His life was taken away and this deeply impacts the entire Ft. Wainwright and Fairbanks community.”