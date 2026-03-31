BYU 'SOAR' college prep program halted amid federal policy changes

PROVO, Utah — BYU alumni are speaking out on behalf of a beloved multicultural program that’s been eliminated by the university. It’s called ‘SOAR’, standing for ‘Summer of Academic Refinement,’ and advocates estimate it’s helped thousands of young learners make the move to Provo.

But the program which was originally designed to support first-generation, low-income students of color has been halted because of changes in federal policy.

“A lot of us were first-generation students trying to navigate the college application process, and didn’t know how to do that,” said SOAR alum Amanda Quintana.

Many students of color, like Quintana, said they were left searching for a path to higher education. “BYU wasn’t really a school that we saw ourselves attending, until we went to SOAR and met the people that we did,” said Quintana.

She says the SOAR program bridged the gap for her and countless others over decades, as the summer camp offered workshops, mentorship, and a vibrant community.

“Typically, you attend SOAR between your junior and senior years [of high school],” Quintana added.

But with the warmer months just around the corner, these alumni say SOAR has been grounded by the university due to federal policy changes around DEI. “It’s already the end of March, and for 2026 - it might already be dead in the water,” said James Senior, another BYU alum.

So a group of advocates and alumni have started a petition against the decision, which has gathered more than 1,200 signatures - and they put together a video on SOAR’s significance. Now, they’re left to wonder how many of those stories will be missed in Provo.

“I think it’s a little bit on the unacceptable side that they just cancel it and don’t have a plan B or an explanation,” Senior said.

James Senior wasn’t in the program, but he has seen its impact on several family members. “My first daughter went,” said Senior. “My second daughter - she’s on the outside looking in - and I don’t like that at all.”

These alumni planned to gather at the Wilkinson Student Center last Thursday to continue spreading the word about saving SOAR. But before they could even get started, the university shut down their demonstration.

In a statement, the university says it will ‘explore ways to support college preparedness that also reflect the school’s unique spiritual and educational mission.’

“We’re not here to make a political statement,” said Quintana. “We’re here to encourage more multicultural students to come to BYU.”

These alumni say SOAR already carried a vision that let students of all backgrounds fly high while also following their faith, and they want the university to keep that welcoming window of opportunity open.

“Loving one another and building God’s kingdom…and learning together and living together,” Quintana said.

“As the church grows throughout the world, it’s not necessarily just multicultural kids in America,” Senior said. “It’s also a worldwide possibility - for everybody.”

In a statement, the university noted that while SOAR won’t continue in its current form, its commitment to student success - particularly for first-generation students - remains strong.