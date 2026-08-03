Driver flown to hospital following rollover in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah — A driver is in the hospital following a rollover crash in Provo Canyon on Sunday. Officials have not revealed the name of the victim.

According to Wasatch Fire, the responded to the crash at 7:28 p.m. on Sunday. Witnesses reported the vehicle was involved in an accident and proceeded to go off Highway 189 and down an enbankment.

When crews arrived, they found the victim trapped in a vehicle and extrication was needed. The vehicle was also only on 3 wheels when crews arrived.

The crash is under investigation.