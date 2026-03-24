Provo mother arrested for allegedly kidnapping child's bully

PROVO, UTAH — A Provo mother is facing kidnapping and aggravated child abuse charges after police say she tracked down her child's alleged bully and forced them into a car.

Shannon Marie Tufuga, 40, was charged in Utah County on Monday.

According to court documents, on September 17, 2025, an 11-year-old boy was riding his bike in his neighborhood in Provo when Tufuga allegedly drove up to him and stopped her vehicle in front of his bike.

Investigators claim that Tufuga was out driving and searching for the child and she wanted to confront him about allegedly bullying her kid.

After stopping the child, Tufuga allegedly made the child get into her car and drove him to her home to apologize. Detectives say she did this without the child's parents knowing.

During the apology, Tufuga allegedly threatened to have her husband beat the 11-year-old and said he was lucky she didn't run over his bike.

Shannon Tufuga is scheduled for an initial court appearance on April 30.