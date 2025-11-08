Pumpkin-palooza is a smashing good time to help students learn

PARK CITY, Utah — Even though Halloween is a week in the rearview mirror, pumpkins were a smashing hit in Park City on Friday. But instead of tricks and treats, Pumpkin-palooza focused on learning and fun.

Students at Soaring Wings International Montessori School built a catapult to launch old pumpkins into a field. The project combined all the subjects have been participating in, including math, science, history, physics, geometry, and engineering.

The school and students hope the end result will be a self-sustaining pumpkin patch to live long after the holiday season ends.