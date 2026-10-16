UTAH LAKE, Utah — A powerful storm brought heavy rain, snow and strong winds to Utah last week — along with an unexpected visitor.

Storm Petrels, ocean-dwelling birds rarely found far from the coast, were spotted at several Utah reservoirs in what bird enthusiasts are calling an extraordinary event.

WATCH | Rare ocean birds spotted in Utah after powerful storm

Rare ocean bird spotted at Utah Lake

Esther Sumner, an avid birder from Utah County, spotted a Storm Petrel along the shoreline of Utah Lake Monday morning.

“Have never been seen in Utah. There

are no records of Storm Petrel in Utah,” Sumner said. “They're not expected here because they're an ocean bird. They spend their whole time on the ocean.”

Storm Petrels are typically found over open water, where they spend much of their lives flying low over the ocean's surface. Their dark feathers, white wing markings and distinctive white patch on the rump help birders identify the species.

The unusual weather is believed to have pushed the birds far from their typical range, bringing them hundreds of miles inland from coastal waters near Mexico.

The sightings weren't limited to Utah Lake. Adam Brewerton, Avian Conservation Coordinator with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, spotted a bird at Hyrum Reservoir in Cache Valley while off duty.

As an experienced wildlife professional more accustomed to Utah's inland bird species, Brewerton said the sighting initially left him unsure of exactly what he was seeing.

He later described the occurrence as remarkable, saying it was the farthest north and farthest inland the species had ever been documented.

The Storm Petrels are not expected to remain in Utah for long, making the sightings an unusual and potentially fleeting opportunity for local bird enthusiasts.

Utah Lake has been a major hotspot for sightings, while birders have also been checking other reservoirs for additional appearances.