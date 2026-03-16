Red Cross offers free diabetes screening to Utah blood donors in March

The American Red Cross is known for showing up during some of the country’s most difficult moments, from house fires to major natural disasters. This month, the organization is encouraging more people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood by offering an additional benefit to donors.

Through the end of March, anyone who donates blood through the American Red Cross will receive a free A1C test, a common screening tool used to detect diabetes and prediabetes.

Benjamin Donner, executive director of the American Red Cross Central and Southern Utah chapters, says the program is designed to help both patients in need of blood and the donors themselves.

“Often times we are asking for help, for individuals to donate blood or support someone in need,” Donner said. “This is one way we can give back to help individuals that might not otherwise know that there’s a challenge.”

The A1C test measures a person’s average blood sugar levels over time and can provide early insight into diabetes, a condition that affects millions of Americans.

Donner says the Red Cross already provides donors with basic health information during blood donations, including blood pressure and hemoglobin levels.

“That's the idea,” Donner said. “We've already been giving their blood pressure tracking over years, their hemoglobin levels to know if there are challenges with red blood cells. This is another way to help people better understand their health.”

The goal is to help people who may not regularly visit a doctor discover potential health concerns early.

“This is a newer way that unfortunately affects a lot of individuals, diabetes and prediabetes, that may not be visiting doctors,” Donner said. “After they did something to save somebody else’s life, perhaps we can do something to help theirs.”

At the same time, Donner says blood donations remain critical as the Red Cross works to maintain the nation’s blood supply.

Many people may not realize the scope of the organization’s role.

“The American Red Cross collects blood for about 40 percent of the entire blood supply of the country,” Donner said.

Community participation becomes especially important when disasters occur, when hospitals may see an increased demand for blood.

“We rely on the generosity of our community to survive,” Donner said. “During Red Cross Month we also have Red Cross Giving Day that encourages individuals to take a moment, consider your own personal situation and, if you are able, contribute to this cause.”

The next Red Cross Giving Day is Thursday, March 19. Donations made that day will be matched, effectively doubling their impact.

For those who cannot donate blood or money, the Red Cross says volunteering is another way to help. Volunteers are trained to assist during emergencies in Utah and can also be deployed to disaster zones across the country.

Anyone interested in donating blood, volunteering, or learning more about the program can visit the American Red Cross website for details.