Remains of Idaho man missing since 2019 found in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Remains recently discovered in a remote area of Box Elder County have been identified as those of an Idaho man who had gone missing in 2019.

On April 27, a man looking for antlers in the Hansel Mountains southeast of Snowville reported that he had found skeletal remains, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office.

The remains were turned over to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner who used dental records to identify them as Matthew Broncho.

Broncho was reported missing on March 24, 2019 by the Fort Hall Police Department in Idaho. His truck had been found on Interstate 84 in Snowville, along with his wallet and phone. A search was initiated for Broncho and his missing dog, which was found wandering west of Snowville three days later.

Despite search efforts involving several agencies, Broncho was never located although an investigation into his disappearance had continued.

"We extend our condolences to the family of Matthew Broncho," the sheriff's office said. "Although this is difficult news to receive and there are still unanswered questions, we hope they can find some comfort in knowing that he has been found."