Rice-Eccles Stadium evacuated due to severe weather

SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather in the Salt Lake City area forced the evacuation of fans from Rice-Eccles Stadium during the AMA Supercross event Saturday.

Just after 7 p.m., the event was stopped and spectators were told to evacuate the bowl and concourse of the stadium on the campus of the University of Utah due to lightning in the area.

Video showed people getting up from their seats as the public address system told everyone to get to a more secured area.

The evacuation order was eventually lifted at 7:30 p.m.

An isolated storm drifting off the Wasatch Mountains into the east side of the Salt Lake Valley could produce gusty winds and brief heavy rain.

While no evacuations were ordered, the severe weather was seen moving towards Smith's Ballpark where the Salt Lake Bees are currently playing.

FOX 13 News Severe weather can be seen moving into the area of Smith's Ballpark on Saturday

