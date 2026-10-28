Riverton officials encourage safety ahead of Halloween night festivities

RIVERTON, Utah — On the corner of Red Tail Drive in Riverton, you can find the Christensen's house — and let's just say, you can't miss it.

Karen Christensen has lived in Riverton for 24 years and, every Halloween, completely transforms her house and front yard.

As trick-or-treaters make their way through, they'll find pirates, graveyards and moving decorations that Christensen designed herself, with the help of the club Rocky Mountain Haunters.

She works on these decorations all year long, which makes Halloween night very popular.

KSTU Karen Christensen gives Fox 13 News a tour of Halloween decorations at her Riverton home.

"We'll have trick-or-treaters and their parents lined up in both directions," she said. "This is cheaper than therapy for me, so I can just escape and go out and work in my workshop and enjoy making this stuff."

However, with an increase in foot traffic, law enforcement is urging parents to make sure their kids are safe.

“The kids just focus on getting to the next house and getting to the next place, and so they're less aware of how they're normally acting and, like, staying on the sidewalk and using crosswalks, and they might just dart out into the road," said Lt. John Arnoldsen with the Riverton Police Department.

According to the Department of Public Safety, there were around 827 auto-pedestrian crashes statewide in 2024, which increased to 997 so far in 2026. In 2024, there were 31 fatalities, compared to 43 so far this year.

However, Riverton Police said they are seeing an increase in one culprit: e-bikes.

“We still have a lot of kids who are just riding them around town on the street, on sidewalks, and they go fast. And so when there's an accident involving them with a vehicle, those can be really bad, like serious injury and death," Arnoldsen said.

KSTU Karen Christensen gives Fox 13 News a tour of Halloween decorations at her Riverton home.

Parents and drivers need to be cautious so trick-or-treaters can safely experience homes like the Christensen's.

"My neighbors absolutely love it and can't wait. 'When are you going to set up, what's coming next?' So having the community support and encouragement makes it all worth it," Christensen said.

The Riverton Police Department has shared more information about e-bike safety on its website here.

You can also check out Halloween haunts like the Christensen home using the Riverton Halloween Tour map.