Roy store warns customers of multiple skimmer scams

ROY, Utah — The Ocean Mart location in Roy is warning customers after multiple skimming devices were found on registers at the store, placing shopper's personal information at risk.

In a new post to social media, the store said it had originally discovered a device on one of its registers that was able to steal credit card information. That was followed by a second discovery Monday of another skimming device that stole the information of those who swiped their credit cards instead of inserting a chip.

In the more recent skimmer discovery, a store employee noticed that part of the card reader device was loose and pulled off the illegal addition. Management was notified of the device and gave it to police for an investigation.

Ocean Mart management is urging customers who used its register No. 6 to check their credit cards for fraudulent use.

Since the devices have been discovered, the store said its employees have been checking registers "consistently" to find any signs of tampering.

"...we are hopeful that it was placed recently enough that very few of our customers’ information would be at risk," the store wrote on its social media post.