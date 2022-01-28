Watch
Rudy Snowbert, Flake Effect, Sugar Plows and more: Names chosen for Salt Lake City snowplows

SLC Transportation, Engineering, & Streets
A worker applies a name tag to one of Salt Lake City's snowplows after a naming contest was held.
Posted at 4:09 PM, Jan 28, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — After holding a naming contest last month, 10 of Salt Lake City's snowplows have now been given nicknames.

The city's divisions of Transportation, Engineering & Streets announced the winners of the contest on Friday. The names chosen were:

  • Sled Zeppelin (the overall winner)
  • Flake Effect
  • Snowy McSnowface
  • Rudy Snowbert
  • Jon Bon Snowvi
  • The Notorious P.L.O.W.
  • Ice Eccles
  • Snowbi Wan Kenobi
  • No More Mr. Ice Guy
  • Sugar Plows

The city said these plows have nametags with their new official titles on them, so keep an eye out!

Choosing fun names for snowplows has become a trend in recent years across the country and the world. Eagle Mountain held a similar contest last year to name its plows.

