Rudy Snowbert, Flake Effect, Sugar Plows and more: Names chosen for Salt Lake City snowplows

SALT LAKE CITY — After holding a naming contest last month, 10 of Salt Lake City's snowplows have now been given nicknames.
The city's divisions of Transportation, Engineering & Streets announced the winners of the contest on Friday. The names chosen were:
- Sled Zeppelin (the overall winner)
- Flake Effect
- Snowy McSnowface
- Rudy Snowbert
- Jon Bon Snowvi
- The Notorious P.L.O.W.
- Ice Eccles
- Snowbi Wan Kenobi
- No More Mr. Ice Guy
- Sugar Plows
The city said these plows have nametags with their new official titles on them, so keep an eye out!
You've all been waiting patiently and thanks to our sign shop the snowplows officially have nametags! Here is the full list of winning names from the poll. Check out the video to see how they look and to learn more about our snow removal program. https://t.co/3wplmjjojw pic.twitter.com/QdnkyasPJs
Choosing fun names for snowplows has become a trend in recent years across the country and the world. Eagle Mountain held a similar contest last year to name its plows.