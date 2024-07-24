Salt Lake City jeweler stars in Olympics without competing

SALT LAKE CITY — The whole state is buzzing over the likelihood of Utah having the Olympics return to Salt Lake City in 2034, but a local jeweler is already hard at work making something special for the current Olympians in Paris.

Founded nearly a century ago, O.C Tanner is a company that many in Utah know and love.

"We use employee recognition to help organizations all over the world recognize the great work of their people so that they can thrive while they're at work," explained Mindi Cox, the company's chief People and Marketing Officer.

With recognition as their mission, it's only natural that O.C. Tanner would be involved in the Olympics, a tradition that started with the prep for the 2002 Games.

"They asked us if we'd be willing to donate team rings," said company vice president Sandra Christensen. "And there has been a history of Olympic team rings for Team USA commemorative rings, but there were gaps in support for that."

It's a tradition that continues today.

"We're heading into our thirteenth Olympics, giving and providing all Team USA Olympians and Paralympians their commemorative Olympic team ring," said Christensen.

Right now, O.C. Tanner employees are hard at work on the rings for the U.S. athletes set to complete in Paris.

It all starts with a wax mold before the the metal is poured in, forging the ring. Diamonds are added, then the rings are painted, polished and ready for athletes.

"It's amazing. We love doing the Olympic rings," shared an employee working on the Paris rings. "To be part of the team, almost, Team USA, even though we're not the athlete, we're still able to help provide something for them to celebrate their success and all their hard work."

"It's like Christmas," Christensen said. "So we're there and they find out they're getting the Olympic ring, and the new Olympians who have never made the team before are like, 'Are you kidding me, I get a team ring? I had no idea this was coming!"

While the rings continue to be made, there’s one item created by the jeweler for the 2002 Olympics that started it all.

"That was a magical time around here," said Cox. "Just knowing that we're all about recognition of great work, and the Olympic medal really is the biggest symbol worldwide symbol of excellence."

From start to finish, O.C. Tanner handcrafted the 2002 medals.

Christensen said all the company's employees were excited to be a part of the effort over 20 years ago, pulling the best of the best and most talented skilled craftsmen to be on the team.

"At that time, they were the heaviest metals ever created. But everything in these medals ... is that the materials came from Utah. The medals were designed and produced and donated all from the host city, and that was a first as well," Christensen explained.

With the connection here in Salt Lake City, the company is already thinking about 2034.

"The prospect of us participating the way we did [in 2002] are, you know, are there," added Christensen. "It's very exciting."

O.C. Tanner is already thinking about how they might top 2002.

"I think ours are the best," admitted Christensen, "but I have seen some crazy things, like this year's game medals have pieces of the Eiffel Tower embedded in them. So we we've been thinking, well, if we get this, if we get the Games back, what are we going to do to top?"