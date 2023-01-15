Salt Lake City Police investigating pair of hit-and-runs leaving 1 pedestrian dead, 2 injured

SALT LAKE CITY — Two hit-and-run crashes occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in Salt Lake City, with one resulting in the victim's death.

The first incident happened around 1:45 a.m. when police received a report of a man lying on the ground near 700 East and 500 South. Officers responded and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Salt Lake City Police.

The victim was a 31-year-old man, but his name has not yet been released. Police said it appears the man was in the crosswalk when a pickup truck heading south on 700 East hit him and didn't stop. Investigators are looking for a smaller, dark-colored Chevrolet pickup with damage to its front end.

The second hit-and-run happened around 4:45 a.m. in the Ballpark neighborhood. Two teenagers, ages 13 and 14, were reportedly crossing 1300 South in a crosswalk at West Temple when they were hit by a pickup, which was traveling west on 13th. The teens sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Members of the Salt Lake City Fire Department said it appeared the teens were dragged by the truck, which did not stop at the scene.

Police are looking for a dark-colored truck in this case as well, but they said it does not appear that the two instances are connected at thie point in their investigation.

“I am very concerned about what is happening on our roadways,” SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said in a written press release. “Since Friday, four people have been hurt in our city while crossing the street. And sadly, overnight, a man died when a truck hit him and left him in the street. This is unacceptable.”

The two additional pedestrian injuries referred to by Brown happened Friday morning, when a driver hit a pair of children in a crosswalk — with a crossing guard present — near 1700 South and 700 East. The children were taken to the hospital but are expected to recover, and police said the driver is cooperating.