Salt Lake City restaurant makes generous donation to FOX 13's Candy Cane Corner

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City restaurant called into the FOX 13 Candy Cane Corner campaign with a major surprise Tuesday, donating $25,000 to the station's annual fundraiser, which provides holiday gifts and necessities for families experiencing homelessness.

Taqueria 27 offered the generous donation, with Kurt Micek, who's part of the restaurant's ownership group, sharing how they always try to give back to the community where and when they can.

"Put yourself in the shoes of some of those children who have no idea how tough it is on their parents. It’s just letting them know that somebody’s out there,” said Micek.

The significant donation was a source of pride for the restaurant's employees.

"I know, like these days it’s very rough for a lot of families, so for the owner to give out that much money to people who need it is, makes me feel happy, and I’m proud to work at this company," said Taqueria 27 general manager Oscar Oyanadel.

Oyanadel, who has been with the restaurant for 13 years, said the company culture has always encouraged giving back in any form.

"It doesn’t necessarily have to be with money," he shared. "We can always donate with our time, like volunteering at places that need it."

Micek credited the restaurant's success and its ability to give back to its staff.

"That comes from having the great teamwork we have with our people who work with us throughout the different businesses," he said.

Micek's wife, Chrissy, encouraged others to contribute what they can, emphasizing that every act of generosity makes an impact.

"Time, a smile, kindness, giving those kinds of things, that’s helpful to our world," she said.

Donate to Candy Cane Corner using the form below: