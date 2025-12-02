Kalani Sitake spurns Penn State, signs long-term deal to remain at BYU

PROVO, Utah — Kalani Sitake is staying right where he is, as the BYU head football coach chose to spurn offers from Penn State to remain in Provo.

Watch LIVE as BYU announces contract extension with Kalani Sitake:

The university announced a new contract extension with Sitake on Tuesday, ending any speculation that the coach would leave to fill the role left open after the Nittany Lions fired James Franklin earlier this season.

Terms of the extension were not released.

“[Sitake] is a proven leader, and we are grateful he is once again choosing BYU," said BYU Director of Athletics Brian Santiago. "His legacy of building a championship program the BYU way will continue on. He is one of the best people in the business. We are excited to continue to ride the wave of positive momentum with him.”

In a matter of hours, Sitake had emerged Monday as the leading candidate for the Penn State job. ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel claimed that Sitake and Penn State had discussed the position, with those discussions involving potential staff members.

However, with the Cougars set to play Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, Sitake decided to stick with BYU for an eleventh season and beyond.

“I am humbled and full of gratitude for the outpouring of love from BYU fans and the trust and support provided to our football program by our university leadership,” Sitake said. “This is good for the stability and future of BYU football. I’m excited about our future.”