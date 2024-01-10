Salt Lake City School District officially closing 4 elementary schools after this year

SALT LAKE CITY — Four elementary schools in Salt Lake City will be closing at the end of this school year after a controversial vote by the school board.

The board members of the Salt Lake City School District voted 4-3 in favor of closing the schools in Tuesday night's meeting. The schools that will close are Hawthorne, M. Lynn Bennion, Mary W. Jackson, and Riley. These four schools were recommended for closure in November by Superintendent Elizabeth Grant after a months-long study.

The district said the four schools will close after this school year ends, and the corresponding boundary adjustments will take effect in the 2024-2025 school year.

The decision to close schools comes as student enrollment has declined nearly 29% in the last eight years, which is equivalent to a decrease of more than 3,000 students.