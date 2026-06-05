32-year-old arrested after allegedly assaulting woman on Jordan River Trail

SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault and unlawful detention after he allegedly assaulted a stranger on the Jordan River Trail. Investigators say that following the alleged assault, he broke into an ex's home and threatened them with a firearm.

Brigham Vladen Morse was arrested on Thursday and is being held without bail.

Salt Lake City police say in court documents that they were alerted to the assault on May 30. The victim reported that she was running along the Jordan River Trail when an unknown man, Morse, approached her and made a comment about being naked in the river with him.

The victim recalled that Morse placed his hand on her buttocks and followed her as she continued on the trail. Throughout the walk, the victim stated that Morse made multiple comments about having sex with her in the weeds and how aroused he was.

During the walk, Morse allegedly told the victim that he had a short temper and had put friends in the hospital when they upset him.

At one point, the victim attempted to walk down a road away from the trail, but Morse continued to guide her along the trail and warned her not to anger him.

The victim also remembered Morse grabbing something from his backpack and putting it in his pocket. While she didn't see what the object was, she feared that it could be something dangerous.

At the end of the encounter, the victim stated that Morse hugged her and told her to hug him back.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the trail and say they could see Morse grabbing the victim's hands and moving them towards his crotch. The hug that wasn't reciprocated was also seen, according to detectives.

On Thursday, investigators arrested Morse during a conversation with him say he admitted to meeting a woman on the Jordan River Trail. However, he claimed to be walking her back to her vehicle.

As to why he hugged the victim, Morse claimed that he did that to "let her know it was okay since she appeared to be scared."

Following the alleged assault, police say Morse broke into an ex's residence and sent them photos of a firearm, threatening suicide by law enforcement.