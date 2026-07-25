Parents of former NFL Jordan Devey speak out after death by suicide

SALT LAKE CITY — The parents of former NFL offensive lineman Jordan Devey are speaking out about the importance of mental health conversations and the potential impacts of CTE on players after the Super Bowl champion tragically took his own life.

Devey’s loved ones say he died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 38, leaving behind a wife and four children.

Some people are larger-than-life - and that would be an easy way to describe Jordan Devey.

“He was off the growth charts,” said Jordan’s mother, Leslie.

“You know when you’re 6’7”, you can really make an impact on people,” said Jordan’s father, Kerry Devey.

But his parents say it was Jordan’s character that was truly outsized.

“He was always energetic, athletic, kind, generous, full of laughs,” said Leslie Devey.

Jordan was born and raised in American Fork. Despite going to high school there, his parents pointed out he never played a single snap for the Cavemen.

“Instead, he marched in the band,” Leslie said. “He was a tuba player - which kind of goes to his size.”

He was also a devoted member of the LDS Church, serving on a mission to Costa Rica.

“While he was in Costa Rica, he had a companion that was part of the Tongan national rugby team, and he was like, ‘Man, when you get back, you got to play ball somewhere,’” said Leslie.

That led Jordan to Snow College, where he got back on the gridiron and his life changed.

“He met the love of his life, Linsey,” said Leslie.

The two got married, Jordan got a chance to play at D-1 Memphis University, and his career blossomed - he went on to play for six different NFL teams.

“He played with the [New England] Patriots and has a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots when they beat the Seahawks,” said Leslie.

He retired in 2021 and had since settled in Idaho with his family, where he’d become the ‘ultimate family dad’ and a football coach at a local high school.

But his parents fear that his ‘football body’ was both a blessing and a curse.

“We believe that he possibly suffered from CTE,” said Leslie.

His mother, Leslie, believes he was fighting a battle none of his loved ones ever saw. On Tuesday morning, Jordan Devey tragically took his own life.

“You think you’re strong until something like this happens...and it brings you to your knees,” said Kerry.

While they’re grateful he got to be a part of the NFL, they suspect this neurodegenerative disease commonly linked to the sport played a part.

“We also feel like this was partly why he’s not with us any longer at the age of 38,” said Leslie.

“It brings in the what-ifs,” said Kerry. “What if we’d have done something differently? What if we could’ve seen these signs?”

Yet they will never know how much of a toll his sporting injuries took.

“Because of the condition of what happened with his death…we’re not going to be able to test for that and have a definitive answer.”

Jordan is leaving an unexpected legacy as an organ donor. His parents said they only found out he’d done the paperwork when they got to the hospital in Boise.

“It makes a tragedy into something meaningful that he can go and bless other people’s lives.”

But Linsey and their four children are now without their ‘ultimate family dad’ - so it leaves Leslie and Kerry wanting to share the importance of talking openly about mental health.

“We want people to understand that it’s okay to reach out,” said Leslie. “That help is there - and there’s nothing wrong with you for reaching out. You’re not fighting the battle alone.”

If you are dealing with mental health struggles, emotional distress, or just need someone to talk to - call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

There is also an online fundraiser that’s been put together to support Linsey Devey and her four children through this tremendous loss.

If you’d like to help them at this time, you can click here to learn more about the fundraiser.