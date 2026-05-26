4-year-old sea lion dies weeks after arrival at Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A 4-year-old sea lion has died just weeks after arriving at Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City, with officials sharing that Kenney, a male California sea lion, died of acute liver failure on May 15.

Days before his death, Kenney's care team noticed he was lethargic and had lost his appetite. Days later, his condition had become so severe that he was placed under advanced veterinary care.

The zoo said it consulted with specialists to learn more about Kenney's illness, but the sea lion died shortly thereafter.

“As we grieve this loss, our teams are comforted knowing we did everything possible as we came together with dedication, skill, and unwavering commitment to give Kenney extensive care,” adds Dr. Crook.

None of the zoo's other sea lions have experienced symptoms similar to Kenney's.

Coming from the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Kenney was one of two California sea lions who arrived at the zoo this spring.