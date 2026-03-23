A gallon of gas was $1.15 cheaper in Salt Lake City last month

SALT LAKE CITY — Remember last month, a.k.a. the "good old days"? You know, when it still felt like winter outside, and gas was a whole lot cheaper?

On Monday, the average price of a gallon of gas in Salt Lake City reached $3.90, which is a whopping $1.15 more than it was just one month ago, according to GasBuddy. A survey of 380 gas stations in the city found that prices rose nearly 35 cents a gallon last week alone.

The cheapest gas in the Salt Lake City area on Monday was $3.74 at the Costco in West Valley City, while the most expensive was at a station posting a price of $4.89 per gallon.

If you really want to spend money on gas, head to southern Utah, where the average for a gallon in St. George is currently $4.04.

While Salt Lake City's average is high, it's still 4 cents lower than the state average of $3.94 a gallon, shared by AAA. Logan ($3.89), Ogden ($3.89), and Provo ($3.92) also showed prices creeping toward the $4 mark.

Gas prices continue their steep climb as the war in Iran continues, and tankers remain backed up in the Strait of Hormuz.

“It now appears increasingly likely that the national average price of gasoline will reach the $4-per-gallon mark—potentially as early as this week—for the first time since 2022," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "There are few signs of stabilization so far, as global oil prices continue to climb and early indications suggest consumers may begin to pull back in response to the rapid pace of increases.”