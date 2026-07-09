Adults finding friendship and support through Salt Lake's Norkova community space

SALT LAKE CITY — Making friends as an adult isn't always easy, and for many people, finding community can be even harder, but members at Norkova, a Salt Lake community space, say they've found it.

"I found out about Norkova back in 2022," said Serena Aeschilman. "I just wanted to reconnect with people."

The idea for Norkova began with founder Kate Allen's mission to support mental health after a friend died by suicide. She launched the initiative in 2019 before expanding into in-person community events in 2022.

Today, Norkova has grown into a space where people can co-work, attend workshops, participate in wellness activities, and simply connect with others. "I think we need, just in general, a space, a place that people can go in and feel like home," Allen said.

Members say that while activities like breathwork, journaling, sound baths, and outdoor retreats initially caught their attention, it's the connections that keep them coming back. "It really felt like I found a place where I can come in and meet with people, and it feels like I have a community now," said member Skye Payne.

"I go on several of the retreats they hold, and I like to do community outings, so I like going out into nature, so I've been to the Salt Flats sound baths and canyon sound baths," Aeschilman said.

"It's just an eye-opening experience to see how kind that most people are," Allen said. "I think we have a lot of negativities in our world, and so it's really cool to see the good people form those relationships."

For those who feel nervous about attending an event alone, member Tom Barry says that's completely normal. "I know it's scary to show up to something not knowing anyone, not knowing what the vibe is going to be, but I can confidently say someone is going to talk to you, somebody is going to welcome you in."

For founder Kate, she hopes the community she's built leads to even more community for those new to Salt Lake. "I hope people will start to step up and use the infrastructure we have here to make change in their own little micro communities," Kate said.

If you'd like to learn more about Norkova, upcoming events, or membership opportunities, you can visit their Instagram page, @norkovahq.