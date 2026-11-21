SALT LAKE CITY — For 80 years, Utah kids have come to Sugar House to visit Santa. Now, after more than a decade away, the beloved Santa Shack is returning to its longtime location for the holiday season.

The shack originally moved in 2014 due to construction near Monument Plaza. After stops at several different locations, it's returning to the place many feel is its rightful spot — the heart of Sugar House.

Santa Shack owner and operator Laurie Bray is proud to be part of a long Utah legacy.

"People come in who came when they were kids. Grandparents come in and bring their grandkids who came when they were kids. So the tradition is really meaningful to people," Bray said.

Bray can't wait for a new generation of visitors.

"It is just magical to watch the little kids with Santa and see how innocent and precious they are, the things they say. It definitely makes the holidays worth celebrating," Bray said.

Local business owners are also celebrating the return, hoping it will bring more people and a renewed focus to Sugar House.

"I'm excited about it!" said Kyle Condie of a Sugar House barbershop. "I talked with Laurie, the owner of it, about the Santa Shack previously being here and saw some historic photos of it, and I thought it was so much better of an energy to have it in this community square, especially after the construction that they did to build this out and just have it be that space where community can gather in events can happen."

"I remember when I was a kid seeing it and tons of people would come to this area," Maddie Villano, manager of Hopkins Brewing, said. "We need it. I think it'll be great."

A community member donated the forklift that will move the shack, allowing St. Nick to open his doors for visitors after Thanksgiving. After the move this weekend, kids will be able to visit Santa on Saturday, November 28.

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