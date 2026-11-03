BYU-Utah rivalry takes center stage with Big 12 championship and playoff implications

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The stakes couldn't be much higher as No. 7 BYU heads north to Salt Lake City on Saturday to take on No. 3 Utah in one of college football's most anticipated rivalry matchups.

With just one loss on the season, the Cougars are looking to hand the undefeated Utes their first defeat. Beyond bragging rights, the winner will take a significant step toward controlling its own destiny in the Big 12 championship race and strengthening its position in the College Football Playoff picture.

For BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, the matchup carries an added level of emotion. Sitake spent 10 years at Utah as an assistant coach and coordinator, developing a close relationship with current Utes head coach Morgan Scalley.

"Obviously, you guys know my background with that place. I have a lot of love for that university," Sitake said. "Being that I spent 10 years there, I have a lot of love for Morgan Scalley as a head coach. He and I worked together for a decade. We cut our teeth together."

The two coaches have come a long way since their days working alongside one another. Now, they find themselves leading their respective alma maters in one of the biggest games of the season.

Sitake praised Scalley's leadership and the job he has done preparing Utah for the rivalry showdown.

"Looking at what he's been able to do, he's done a great job as a leader, getting the team ready," Sitake said. "These games come down to 1-2 scores, just a lot of intensity in the game, and it just seems to get the best of the players on the field."

The rivalry has always meant plenty to players, coaches and fans throughout the state, but with both programs now competing in the Big 12 and ranked in the top 10, the stakes have taken on a new dimension.

"Maybe there's more riding on it now with the playoffs," Sitake said. "It just makes sense that we're in the same conference and it makes sense that we're in a power conference like the Big 12. It's going to be a great game, a great environment, and all eyes will be in Salt Lake City."

With an undefeated Utah team defending its home field and a one-loss BYU squad looking to make a statement, Saturday's showdown has the potential to reshape the conference race.

And for fans across Utah, the rivalry needs little introduction.

Get the eggs and bacon ready. Kickoff between the Cougars and Utes is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

In a rivalry where records, rankings and expectations can all go out the window, one thing is certain: anything can happen when BYU and Utah meet.