Small plane veers off runway upon landing at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A small plane veered off the runway and into the grass upon landing at Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday.

The private Piper Cherokee was flying in from Brigham City, according to FlightRadar24, and immediately went off the west side of the runway after landing just after 7:30 a.m.

Video shared with FOX 13 News showed a large airport emergency crew response to the incident.

The number of people on board at the time of the incident has not been released, and there were reportedly no injuries, although that has yet to be officially confirmed.