Days of haze: Salt Lake City spends 2nd day with worst air quality in US

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not just you—if the sky looks bad and the air smells off, it’s because Salt Lake City is topping the charts for the worst air quality in the nation right now, for a second day in a row.



Currently, Salt Lake City holds the top spot in the country with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 88. However, the city only holds the worst air quality designation for the US it is only the 44th worst in the world as of 6:00 a.m.

Lahore, Pakistan, holds the top spot worldwide with an AQI of 268.

According to IQAir, which powers the air quality rankings, Salt Lake City's is "Moderate."

The hazy skies could also have an impact on your health. IQAir says that of the 62 million people who died in 2021, air pollution was the main risk factor for more than 8 million of those deaths. Outdoor particulate matter pollution was ranked as the 5th risk factor, with 4.7 million deaths.

While a hot air mass to the West is maintaining the inversion, there could be some relief on the way. Later in the week, another system from the North will hopefully brush by Utah and bring with it wind to possibly break the inversion.

However, forecasters say it is unlikely that it will happen, and high pressure will build again next week.