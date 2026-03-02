Fano brothers take sibling rivalries to NFL scouting combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Spencer and Logan Fano began their football careers like so many other brothers — roughhousing in their parents' backyard.

They pushed, shoved, wrestled and even boxed.

Eventually, the future linemen found better ways to display their physicality.

They learned the fundamentals of blocking and pass rushing, polished their techniques and challenged one another as teammates through pee-wee football, prep ball at Timpview High School and even through their final three college seasons at Utah.

So when they were ready to leave school for the NFL, naturally, they did it with a joint statement knowing they may one day be squaring off as opponents for the first time.

Let the sibling rivalry begin.

“Domination — on my part,” All-American tackle Spencer Fano joked when asked at this week's NFL scouting combine about the result against his older brother.

Whether Spencer, the 2025 Outland Trophy winner, lives up to such trash-talking remains to be seen after each Fano brother spent the week answering questions and trying to impress NFL scouts.

The fact that they were both among the 319 invitees is hardly a surprise.

Aside from the fact that Spencer Fano is an offensive tackle and Logan is considered an edge rusher, these two have been nearly inseparable except for the one season Logan spent at Brigham Young. He didn't play that year because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament and then was quickly reunited with his younger brother after announcing in December 2022 he would transfer to Utah.

The next day, Spencer announced he, too, would play for the Utes.

Their decisions meant Logan would spend three more years squaring off against one of two tackles now projected to go in the first round of this year's draft, Caleb Lomu or his younger brother. And soon the grudge matches that once took place in the backyard were now occurring under the watchful eyes of Utah's coaching staff.

Even scouts wanted to know how those skirmishes went.

“I think the most off-the-wall question I've gotten from a lot of teams is who would win in a fight?” Logan Fano said. “Things just get super competitive. It's fun.”

For now, though, the Fanos are content to savor the moment and reflect on the unique journeys they've followed to the NFL.

“It was awesome,” Spencer Fano said as he spoke about spending time with his older brother in Indy. “He ended up leaving (Saturday), but it was special to be here with my brother. It was really special.”