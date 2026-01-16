Developer scraps plans for a 22-story skyscraper in SLC’s Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — An Illinois-based developer has told Salt Lake City officials it is withdrawing plans to build an innovative tower up to 22 stories high on a prominent corner in Sugar House.

Abandoning its pursuit of a custom zone that would have let it construct a mass-timber structure 305 feet tall on the northwest corner of 1100 East and 2100 South, Harbor Bay Ventures has told city planners it will instead work within the rules of an new zoning assigned to the property last fall.

That means the tower Harbor Bay had envisioned for that corner, where a vacant Wells Fargo bank now stands, could instead rise to no more than 125 feet, or about 10 to 12 stories. Anything over 75 feet still would require city design review. It’ll also means the developer would have to rework and resubmit its plans to proceed, which, according to city documents, it intends to do.

No new application for the property had been filed at City Hall as of Thursday.

