Driver hospitalized after crashing into light pole in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver has been hospitalized after they crashed into a light pole in Salt Lake City early Tuesday, forcing roads to be closed for several hours as first responders handled the scene.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. near the southbound Interstate 15 ramp to 3300 South. The driver was allegedly exiting the highway when he struck the light pole and some boulders.

Crews arrived on the scene to cut the light pole, which took several hours.

While the identity of the driver has not been released, troopers said he will be arrested for driving under the influence.