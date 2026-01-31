Giraffe calf welcomed as newest family member at Utah's Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY — A new member of Salt Lake City's Hogle Zoo family was welcomed this week with the birth of a giraffe calf.

The healthy baby boy was born through natural birth early Monday at 1:38 a.m., standing at birth at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing in at 139 pounds.

The calf was born to his mother, Minka, and father, Ja. It's the first birth for mom, and the Zoo said the calf has quickly bonded with Minka and began nursing.

"[The calf] has shown a calm, curious demeanor and responded well during his first health checkup and routine care, qualities that will support future training," the zoo said in a statement.

Hogle Zoo New giraffe calf bonds with father at Hogle Zoo

While it was a natural birth, zoo staff were on hand and created a soft-landing area to cushion the calf’s six-foot drop during delivery. Soon after his birth, the calf began walking independently.

Mom and baby will have some quiet time alone for a while and will not be immediately visible to zoo guests. According to zoo staff, the giraffe herd remains indoors during cooler months when temperatures fall below 50 degrees.