Ho, ho, Oh no! Sugar House Santa Shack needs a new home

SALT LAKE CITY — For generations of Utah families, the Sugar House Santa Shack has been part of the magic of Christmas. But after nearly 80 years in the neighborhood, the beloved holiday tradition is on the move.

The tiny Santa Shack currently sits near construction for the UTA S-Line extension, which is the reason why it must find a new location.

Inside the shack, families have made Christmas memories with children sitting on Santa's lap, sharing their wish lists and eventually bringing their own children and grandchildren back to the same place.

Current owner and photographer Laurie Bray says that's what makes the Santa Shack so special.

“It’s been in Sugar House for 80 years,” Bray said. “The best part of being here is that people came in when they were kids and bring their kids or grandkids, and I get to hear all their stories.”

When Bray learned the shack's current location would no longer be available, she turned to the community for ideas. The response was overwhelming as neighbors and others online suggested possible locations, but finding a permanent home in Sugar House proved difficult.

“I have looked all over Sugar House to find another spot, and there just isn’t one,” Bray said.

That was until the Jackson family saw her post.

Kent Jackson has been visiting the Santa Shack for more than 50 years. He brought all nine of his children to experience the same Christmas tradition he remembered from his childhood.

Kent was stunned when Santa recognized his family.

“Santa said it’s the Jackson family. And I was blown away that Santa would remember my family,” Jackson said.

When the family realized the shack was in danger of disappearing, they wanted to help.

“We just put our minds together,” Wendy Jackson said. “Could it go in our front yard? Just trying to figure out where could it go and stay there so we don’t have to do this again and again.”

The family helped connect Bray with people who may be able to provide a new home for the shack and potentially give the tradition a place to continue for years to come.

For the Jackson children, that's what matters most.

“We’ve been coming here a long time. We’re on the next generation,” Wendy said.

“It’s a fun spot for me and my family," said Daniel Jackson. "We come here every year. I’ve come here my whole life."

Aaron Jackson is relieved the tradition appears to have a future.

“It’s exciting to see that it’s not dying,” he said. “It moved once and now it’s moving again, but it’s gonna stick around, which is good because I have lots of good memories.”

But before Santa can make his next stop, there is one very big logistical problem: moving the nearly 18-foot-tall shack itself.

“It’s 17 foot 10,” said DinoFurano, who built the current shack. “It won’t even go under the bridge for I-80, so that’s the problem.”

Furano is willing to help modify the structure if necessary so it can make the move.

“Either we take a little bit off and put it back, or we make a different design on the very top, and we’ll get it out there,” he said.

The exact new location has yet to be finalized, but people who have grown up with the Santa Shack hope the tradition continues wherever it lands.

And one young fan already has an idea about how Santa will find it.

“Maybe the fire department can show him because they know almost everywhere,” Daniel Jackson said with a laugh.