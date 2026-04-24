Hogle Zoo's 10-foot crocodile gets checked into University of Utah for CT scan

SALT LAKE CITY — Bill was recently checked into the University of Utah after experiencing decreased appetite and weight loss. Thankfully, the staff was able to accommodate the 61-year-old crocodile from Hogle Zoo.

University of Utah's Health radiology department was able to provide the 400-pound animal a peek with a CT scan. This process normally involves risks such as a bite with a force exceeding 3,000 PSI, should he choose.

Hogle Zoo's team of over 20 people restrained Bill for transportation to the hospital. The staff was able to provide a mild sedative under veterinary supervision to help make the trip as biteless as possible.

Courtesy University of Utah Health

“I am proud of how safely and smoothly everyone worked together, and how positive the team remained throughout the process. Teamwork really makes the dream work for crocodilian catchups,” said Hogle Zoo Animal Care Supervisor Meredith Salinas.

Actually providing a CT scan to the unusual patient came with its own challenges, besides a machine big enough to scan Bill. Staff noted that it became necessary to flip the aging crocodile upside down for the scan to properly penetrate his scales.

“We programmed the radiation dose manually,” said University of Utah CT technologist Scott Ehrgott. “For humans, the radiation dose is modulated automatically, but we don’t necessarily have that capability for someone who is much larger and has much thicker armored skin than a human being.”

“Honestly, Bill was a perfect patient.”

Several stones were found in Bill's stomach, which officials believe may be contributing to the observed loss of appetite and weight loss. These gastroliths are normally swallowed in the wild to help with digestion. Bill was safely transported back to the zoo where he was recovered before being returned to his habitat and mate, Hillary.

Bill will remain under close monitoring by Hogle Zoo staff.