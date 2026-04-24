Funeral services, viewing arrangments set for Alan Osmond

OREM, Utah — The family of Alan Osmond has announced funeral and viewing arrangements in which the public is invited to attend.

Osmond, who was the eldest of the singing members of the Osmond family, died at his home in Lehi on Monday at the age of 76.

Those wishing to pay their respects can do so at the viewing and funeral, which will both be held at the Orem Suncrest Stake Center at 95 North 600 West.

VIEWING :

Friday, May 1

6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 2

10:00 - 11:30 a.m.

FUNERAL :

Saturday, May 2

Noon

Osmond will be buried at a family-only service.

Osmond served as the leader of the family band, guiding them to fame from their early days on "The Andy Williams Show" to producing "The Donny and Marie Show." The Osmonds sold more than 100 million records and enjoyed immense success, though they also suffered devastating financial loss.

In 1987, Osmond was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which eventually took him off the stage.