UDOT to close off-ramps to Salt Lake City International Airport starting Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Getting to the Salt Lake City International Airport will be a bit more difficult starting on Sunday, April 26.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, they will be closing multiple ramps at the I-80 and I-215 interchange. The closures are a part of the I-215 West Improved Project, which is replacing 18 bridge decks, repairing potholes on 12 other bridges, and repaving 25 miles of I-215.

During the closure, the ramps from southbound I-215 to westbound I-80 and eastbound I-80 to southbound I-215 will close. Both ramps will be closed for up to 45 days.

Utah Department of Transportation

Several other ramp closures are already in place near the I-80 and I-215 interchange including:

Southbound I-215 to California Avenue on and off-ramps: closed until mid-May.

closed until mid-May. Redwood Road to southbound I-215: closed through early June.

closed through early June. Redwood Road to northbound I-215: closed until July 2027.