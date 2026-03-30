ICE tells Mendenhall that Salt Lake City will be home to 'mega' detention center, holding up to 10K people

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall that the city will be home to a "mega" detention center that will hold up to 10,000 people upon its completion.

On Monday, Mendenhall shared what she learned in her conversations with ICE last week, where she expressed her reservations about the detention center being located in a warehouse west of Salt Lake City International Airport.

Mendenhall met virtually last week with Charles Wall, the Deputy Director for ICE, and Tim Kaiser, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Director of ICE. They told the mayor they expect to begin work on the site "in the weeks and months ahead."

During the meeting, ICE confirmed the plans and size of the facility, and that it would be the hub in a "hub and spoke" model. Its capacity would range anywhere between 7,500 and 10,000 detainees.

Gov. Cox calls lack of notice about ICE warehouse purchase 'frustrating':

Cox calls lack of notice about ICE warehouse purchase 'frustrating'

Mendenhall claimed ICE was unable to provide information on the anticipated environmental and traffic impacts to the area, or the utilities that would be needed. She said ICE indicated it was waiting for a due diligence report on the land, and would share that report with city leaders in the "coming weeks and months."

Mendenhall said she asked ICE whether they planned to coordinate with the city on changes to the building and on measures the city would typically enforce through building codes. The agency allegedly responded that they would work with the city's fire marshal on those issues, but would not commit to any other city review.

"My position on this facility has not changed," said Mendenhall. "I continue to share the deep concerns of many of our neighbors related to public safety, air quality, and potential impacts to the Great Salt Lake due to increased water use."

Mendenhall added that she had heard from businesses near the planned facility and shared their concerns with ICE over the strain it would have on the area.

The mayor's meeting came after the Salt Lake City Council passed two ordinances that could impact the planned facility. She ended her notes by saying she would continue to be open and transparent as the facts of the situation are learned.