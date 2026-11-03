In the wake of shooting, LDS Church puts a Utah meetinghouse up for sale

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly a year after two people died in a shooting outside of a Salt Lake City funeral, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is set to sell the site of the tragedy.

Church officials have drawn up a contract to unload the meetinghouse at 660 N. Redwood Road in the Fairpark neighborhood of Utah’s capital to developer Garbett Homes.

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At the time of the deadly January shooting, the Latter-day Saint chapel hosted two Tongan congregations: the Rose Park Fifth Ward and the Riverside Second Ward. The faith’s website no longer lists the building, and those wards have moved to another facility at 868 N. Star Crest Drive.

Soon enough, the Redwood Road meetinghouse may no longer stand at all. While it currently is listed for sale at $3.1 million by commercial real estate company CBRE Group, a $5 million purchase and sale agreement has been signed by the church and the development firm as part of a rezoning petition for the property.

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Chris Moore, a spokesperson for the faith, said the reason for the sale is the age of the building. It was constructed in 1980, according to Salt Lake County records.

The Utah-based church has sold a handful of notable properties in the county in recent years as its membership base in the area has contracted.

The sale has not been finalized yet, according to county land records.

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