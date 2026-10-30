Investigators pinpoint where Salt Lake City Int'l Airport parking lot fire started

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City fire investigators still can't say exactly why a fire started in an airport parking lot last week, but they can confirm where it began.

Friday's fire that burned roughly a dozen vehicles began with a 2023 Kia Telluride SUV in the long-term, economy parking lot at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Video below shows aftermath of airport parking lot fire:

Salt Lake City Int'l Airport parking lot fire damages multiple vehicles

The SUV initially parked in the lot on Thursday night, and given the vehicle's model year, it may be among more than 462,000 Tellurides now under recall due to a malfunctioning power seat motor.

The recall includes Tellurides between 2020 and 2024. Owners who received the recall notice are advised to park outside and away from structures or other vehicles until the repairs are finished.

Video below shows fire burning in airport parking lot (David Maxwell):

Parking lot fire at SLC Int'l Airport

Officials cannot yet confirm whether the power seat motor sparked the fire, or whether that specific vehicle was under recall.

Meanwhile, officials with AAA Utah have detailed instructions on their website about what to do if or when you receive a vehicle recall notification.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.