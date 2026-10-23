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Multiple vehicles damaged, destroyed in Salt Lake City International Airport parking lot fire

Vehicles damaged, destroyed in Salt Lake City Int'l Airport parking lot fire
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SALT LAKE CITY — Several vehicles parked at Salt Lake City International Airport were seriously damaged or destroyed Friday in a fire that broke out in the economy lot.

The fire sparked in the morning and was spurred by strong winds, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Salt Lake City International Airport Fire
Several vehicles burned or destroyed in parking lot fire at Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, October 23, 2026.

At least 12 vehicles were damaged, and some were destroyed.

An electrical malfunction in one of the vehicles is believed to have started the fire, but an investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

Salt Lake City International Airport Fire
Several vehicles burned or destroyed in parking lot fire at Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, October 23, 2026.

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