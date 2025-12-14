Suspicious death investigation underway in Sugar House neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death that occurred overnight near a Sugar House apartment complex.

Salt Lake City Police Department tells FOX 13 News the investigation began began around 3 a.m., when officers were called to the area near 2100 South 900 East to reports of a fight.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found a male victim, who died at the scene. At the same time the investigation into the alleged fight began, officers also received reports of shots being fired in the area. It is not known if the two incidents are connected.

SLCPD does not believe there is an immediate danger to the public as it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Lincoln Street near the apartment complex remains closed as the investigation continues.

