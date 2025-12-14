Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing 12 year-old girl considered endangered

An image of Vylett Galloway released by South Salt Lake Police. It's an image taken from a smart phone. She is shown with black hair and glasses with transparent plastic frames.
South Salt Lake Police
Vylett Galloway, 12
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police are asking for your help in locating a 12 year-old girl from South Salt Lake who went missing early Sunday morning.

South Salt Lake Police say Vylett Galloway was last seeing in the area of 400 East 2400 South around 3:20 a.m. She is believed to be with her 14 year-old boyfriend.

Vylett is a hispanic female weighing 110 pounds and standing 5-foot-8. She has brown eyes, brown hair, with glasses as well as nose and ear piercings. She was last seen wearing black clothing.

If you see Vylett, or know where she is, contact South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number LK2025-36615.

